CCSD official gets superintendent job in New Mexico

The Clark County School District assistant superintendent will start his new job Aug. 1 and will make $200,000 a year.

Clark County School District Assistant Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz was hired Saturday as superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools in New Mexico.

Ruiz will begin the new job Aug. 1, the New Mexico school district said in a news release. The district has about 25,000 students.

“I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of LCPS,” Ruiz said via videoconference following the board’s announcement, according to the news release. “It was evident from the beginning that the board values what’s best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community.”

Las Cruces Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved contract terms during a special meeting Saturday.

Ruiz will have a two-year contract that continues until June 30, 2025. His annual salary will be $200,000, according to the news release.

The board also approved using an executive coach “to support the superintendent’s leadership,” the district said.

Ruiz oversaw the English-language learner division at the CCSD, the nation’s fifth-largest district, with more than 300,000 students.

He worked for the Clark County district since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked in the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona, including as language acquisition director.

Ruiz was one of three finalists for the New Mexico superintendent job. The district is currently being led by interim Superintendent Sherley O’Brien following former Superintendent Ralph Ramos’ retirement in April.

Ruiz is among a handful of top Clark County school or central office administrators who have departed the district in recent years for superintendent jobs.

That includes chief of staff Christopher Bernier, who left for a superintendent job early last year in Fort Myers, Florida.

