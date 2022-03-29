63°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

CCSD officials hold press conference to address school violence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 12:03 am
 
Updated March 29, 2022 - 11:15 am
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District officials held a press conference Tuesday to discuss efforts to increase school safety amid growing concerns about reports of violence on school campuses throughout the district in recent weeks.

Last month, a video of a student at Las Vegas High School punching a classmate multiple times during class was viewed thousands of times, according to the ACLU. Earlier this month, Desert Oasis High School was locked down for two consecutive days after several fights broke out, culminating in the arrest of a man, a juvenile and nine juvenile citations.

School police received 6,154 calls for service related to violent acts between Aug. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, according to a district presentation earlier this month.

In a press release Monday, CCSD officials said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and other district officials would share their plans for school safety at Tuesday’s press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
2
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
3
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
4
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
5
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Biology major Catherine Mitchell works on her laptop during a break between classes, at Califor ...
California’s public universities drop SAT/ACT admission requirement
By JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press

In a move that squarely places California’s public universities at the forefront of the national trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements, officials decided Wednesday.