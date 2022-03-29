CCSD officials hold press conference to address school violence

Clark County School District officials held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss efforts to increase school safety amid growing concerns about reports of violence on school campuses.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last month, a video of a student at Las Vegas High School punching a classmate multiple times during class was viewed thousands of times, according to the ACLU. Earlier this month, Desert Oasis High School was locked down for two consecutive days after several fights broke out, culminating in the arrest of a man, a juvenile and nine juvenile citations.

School police received 6,154 calls for service related to violent acts between Aug. 9, 2021, through Feb. 9, according to a district presentation earlier this month.

In a press release Monday, CCSD officials said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and other district officials would share their plans for school safety at Tuesday’s press conference.

