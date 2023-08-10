CCSD outlines new salary proposal in email to teachers

Contract negotiations are underway between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District is proposing a salary increase for all licensed employees, Superintendent Jesus Jara said in an email Wednesday to employees.

Contract negotiations are underway between the district and the Clark County Education Association, which have sparked teacher protests and a district lawsuit seeking to prevent a possible future teacher strike.

The district is proposing a nearly 7 percent salary adjustment for licensed employees this school year and 1 percent during the second year of the contract.

Jara wrote that he was sharing information about the district’s proposal, which was made July 27, because “we believe it is important for you to know — despite what you’ve been told — that the District is committed to your success and well-being and ensuring that you receive truthful and factual information.”

The union is asking for a 10 percent salary increase during the first year and 8 percent in the second. The district previously said it can’t sustain that level of an ongoing increase.

Several hundred teachers union members are expected to protest before Thursday’s Clark County School Board meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at the district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas.

The state legislature appropriated more than $2 billion in additional K-12 public education funding over two years and $250 million for school districts for employee raises.

Since the beginning of contract negotiations with CCEA, the district has “sought to correct” the salary schedule that was implemented in 2015, Jara wrote.

“CCEA has mischaracterized CCSD’s proposed rightsizing of the salary schedule and has rejected our offer to allocate funds for this needed fix in the upcoming contract,” he wrote.

The district’s proposal also includes raising starting teacher pay to $52,556 this year and $53,082 the following year. It’s currently at $50,115.

The district also said it wants to allocate $45 million annually for the next two years for placing employees in a new salary schedule.

The district is proposing one column advancement for teachers in autism and self-contained classrooms — equating to $6,000 — and for hard-to-fill positions.

For health insurance, the district suggests increasing its contribution to THT Health by 10 percent this year and 5 percent the next.

Related to Senate Bill 231 — the $250 million for school districts statewide for employee raises — the district said it has proposed entering into a memorandum of agreement to allocate 66 percent of its share of that money to raises for licensed employees.

The district said there will be a sunset date of June 30, 2025.

The next bargaining sessions between the district and teachers union are Aug. 17 and 18.

In his email Wednesday to employees, Jara wrote: “It has been a wonderful first few days of the school year. It was encouraging to see that despite the continued misinformation being presented by CCEA leadership online and through the media, our educators are in the classroom with our students. Thank you for your continued commitment to our students and families.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

