CCSD police officers union declares impasse in bargaining

The Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District declared an impasse about one month ago, but the decision wasn’t publicly announced.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District recently declared an impasse in contract negotiations, but it has reached a separate agreement with the district related to one pool of money for employee raises.

The union — which represents approximately 165 police officers — declared the impasse Sept. 1, President Matthew Caldwell told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The decision wasn’t publicly announced by either party.

Bargaining began in April and six negotiation sessions were held. The last meeting was Aug. 30.

The union is requesting a market adjustment for salaries that would place the department in a competitive range, Caldwell said.

He said it’s still an open discussion with the district and the parties agreed on multiple things, but salary is the remaining sticking point.

A fact finder has no availability until March or April, Caldwell said, so efforts are underway to get a different one. But he said the union could still reach an agreement with the district prior to that.

The district said in a statement to the Review-Journal: “Despite the exorbitant salary increases POA is demanding, CCSD remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached before the start of arbitration.”

The Police Officers Association is not the only employee union affected by an impasse in collective bargaining with the district this year.

Earlier this month, the district declared an impasse with the Clark County Education Association teachers union — which represents about 18,000 licensed employees — after 11 negotiation sessions since late March. The matter now goes to arbitration.

Agreements for employee raises

Although a regular collective bargaining agreement hasn’t been reached, the police union and district recently reached an agreement over Senate Bill 231 money.

The Nevada Legislature appropriated $250 million for school district employee raises across the state over two years. The district has estimated it could receive $170 million to $180 million.

The district is negotiating the distribution of SB 231 money separately from regular collective bargaining agreements.

The School Board is slated to vote Thursday on memorandums of agreement with two employee unions — the Police Officers Association and Education Support Employees Association — over SB 231 money.

If the agreement is approved, education support professionals will receive a total of $58 million — 33 percent of the money the district is receiving through Senate Bill 231.

The district has roughly 13,000 support professionals.

Police officers will receive about $1 million — about 0.6 percent of what the district is receiving.

It’s unclear how much money each employee will get and when they’ll see the pay increase. Further details aren’t included in online meeting materials.

For police officers, Caldwell said it’s his understanding that a 1 percent cost of living adjustment would cost a total of about $210,000.

One option — which would have to be ratified by union members — could be roughly a 5 percent pay adjustment, equating to 2.5 percent annually for two years, he said.

ESEA President Jan Giles said via email to the Review-Journal that the intention is to get the money to support staff as quickly as possible.

“The framework and details for the allocation of this money is coming together quickly and we encourage all involved to expedite the final regulations,” she wrote.

Since the memorandum includes a sunset clause for the money, Giles also wrote the union looks forward to working with state legislators and the governor during the 2025 legislative session to replicate the appropriation for support staff and educators.

Support professionals are also receiving raises announced in early August as part of a collective bargaining agreement — an 8.65 percent salary increase (including 1.875 percent that already took effect July 1) during the first year and 2 percent in the second.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.