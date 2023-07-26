CCSD reaches agreement with administrators for pay raise

The agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees includes a 10 percent salary increase during the first year and 2 percent in the second.

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents administrators.

The agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees is for the upcoming school year and the 2024-25 school year.

It includes a 10 percent salary increase during the first year — including a 1.875 percent raise that went into effect July 1 — and a 2 percent increase in the second year.

The union’s Executive Director Jeff Horn said in a news release that the district has been committed to negotiating in good faith over the past several months and that the tentative agreement includes fair compensation.

“As the new school year begins, these educational and professional leaders are excited to focus on their most important work, which is educating the nearly 300,000 students who will soon be arriving on District campuses,” he said.

The tentative agreement also includes “various internal compensation adjustments” and salary column advancement in both years, according to the release.

And it includes an increase in health benefit contribution — 8 percent during the first year and 5 percent in the second.

Bargaining unit members will still need to ratify the agreement, which will also go the School Board for possible approval.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release he appreciates the “collaborative and good-faith approach” by the union to work together.

“Our administrators are often the first to arrive at a school and the last to leave at the end of the day,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our work together as we continue to focus our efforts on improving student outcomes and achievement.”

School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales said in the release she’s pleased an agreement was reached.

“With less than two weeks from the first day of school, we are excited to continue our focus on student success,” she said. “This tentative agreement ensures that all our employees receive the compensation they deserve, and the board looks forward to reviewing them at an upcoming meeting.”

The district is still negotiating with four other employee bargaining units — Clark County Education Association teachers union, Education Support Employees Association, Police Officers Association and Police Administrators Association — over topics such as pay, benefits and working conditions.

Negotiations have been tense between the district and teachers union, which has publicly called for Jara’s resignation and protested last week outside planned “Java with Jara” community events.

The district canceled a Java with Jara session last week in Henderson and on Monday announced it was postponing the remainder of the Java with Jara events until after negotiations conclude.

