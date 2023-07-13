CCSD releases list of schools losing class time

The Clark County School District on Thursday released a list of more than 40 schools that will lose instructional time for the upcoming school year.

In a statement Wednesday, the district blamed the Clark County Education Association, saying the teachers union refused to consider contract waivers without “additional, unreasonable concessions.”

Waivers, which must be agreed upon by CCEA, allow individual schools to deviate from the standard school day, which could include a longer school day.

On Thursday, the district released a list of affected schools in response to a Las Vegas Review-Journal inquiry.

School administrators will communicate with families at those schools about changes to start and end times.

The impacted elementary schools are: Beckley, Cambeiro, Cortez, Craig, Crestwood, Culley, Dailey, Detwiler, Diaz, Ira J. Earl, Edwards, Herron, Hewetson, Hickey, Katz, Lunt, Lynch, Martinez, McWilliams, Moore, Paradise Professional Development, Park, Petersen, Pittman, Ronzone, Rowe, Squires, Stanford, Tate, Thomas, Twin Lakes, Ward, Warren, Wengert, West Prep and Tom Williams.

The impacted middle schools are Brinley, Fremont, Monaco, Orr, Robison, Sedway and Von Tobel, and high schools are Global Community High School and West Prep High School.

The district said the change will affect students in some of the most underserved communities.

The union said in a statement Wednesday that despite the state legislature appropriating additional K-12 education funding, the district is demanding educators extend their school day without a salary increase.

CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita said Thursday: “Our position is that every elementary school, including a number of middle schools, should have their instructional time extended because of the significant low proficiency levels that we’re experiencing among students in these schools for reading, math and writing.”

Vellardita said the union discussed with the district during the COVID-19 pandemic about using federal coronavirus emergency relief money to increase the length of instructional days, but that didn’t happen.

The district and union are engaged in a contentious collective bargaining process for 2023-25.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.