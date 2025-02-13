Who will be CCSD’s next superintendent? 6 candidates are up for the job

The Clark County School Board will interview the first round of superintendent candidates later this month

Pedro Martinez speaks during a news conference outside Benito Juarez High School in Chicago in September 2021. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Jhone M. Ebert, superintendent of Public Instruction, is seen in November 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After 46 candidates submitted applications to lead the country’s fifth largest school district, six landed on the official slate, according to agenda items for next week’s meeting.

The Clark County School Board will interview the first round of candidates for its next superintendent starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. After community forums and events, the superintendent will be selected by the end of March, according to the current timeline.

The six candidates are:

1. Jhone Ebert, Nevada superintendent of public instruction

Ebert is no stranger to the Clark County School District, having worked with Gov. Joe Lombardo to assign a compliance monitor to the school district this fall after the school district struggled with a potential budget deficit. Prior to that, she sent a long list of questions about the budget situation to Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

Prior to her current role, Ebert was the senior deputy commissioner for education policy in New York state, where she said the graduate rate increased by more than 2 percent. She also established career and technical education as a pathway to high school graduation in New York.

Ebert also served as the chief innovation and productivity officer in Clark County between 2013 and 2015, and said that CCSD was named the 2015 “AP District of the Year” for large gains by under-represented students.

2. Pedro Martinez, CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Martinez currently leads the country’s fourth largest school district, with 322,809 students and 642 public schools. He listed a highlight of graduating the classes of 2023 and 2024 at record rates in Chicago. CPS is also leading the country in literacy against among large districts post pandemic. He said that he helped advise in Nevada to improve accountability systems to low-performing schools.

He has extensive history in Nevada, though it was not without controversy.

Martinez sued the Washoe County School District in 2014 after he was fired as the superintendent. He was then back on the job 10 days later.

Martinez said he was fired after an illegal, private meeting of six of the seven board members who accused him of lying about whether he was a certified public accountant, which he maintains he is. Martinez, who had previously served as the deputy superintendent of Clark County schools in Las Vegas, said he provided the board with documentation proving he passed the CPA exam in Illinois.

Then- Washoe County School Board President Barbara Cook later issued a statement saying the board agreed to void any action it took regarding his employment and wanted him to return to work immediately.

Cook said in the statement that the circumstances surrounding the initial discussions about Martinez “had more to do with attitude, demeanor and lack of cooperation than it did with certifications and diplomas.”

Martinez was also the superintendent in residence for the Nevada Department of Education.

3. Jason Glass, the former commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education

Glass currently serves as the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. At Western Michigan University, Glass said he doubled the dual enrollment with regional high schools and launched an AI support project. He also said he reduced teacher attrition from 21 percent to 13 percent and tripled teacher applications in Eagle County, South Dakota.

4. Joshua Starr, the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland

Starr currently serves as the managing partner for the center for model schools, where he said he transformed leadership development services. As the CEO of PDK International in Arlington, Virginia, he said that he launched a program to inspire high school students to pursue teaching.

5. John Anzalone, the superintendent of the Camas School District in Washington

Anzalone also has experience with CCSD, having previously served as the assistant superintendent. He was also a principal at three high schools in the school district. At Eldorado High School, he said that he lead initiatives that lead to a 24 percent increase in graduation.

6. Ben Shuldiner, the superintendent of Lansing School District in Michigan

In Lansing, Shuldiner said that he raised the four-year high school graduation rate by 27 percent in three years. He also said he raised districtwide daily attendance by 14 percent in three years. From 2022 to 2024, the school district had the highest increase on reading scores in the state of Michigan.

