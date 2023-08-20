CCSD says plan is to have classes Monday despite weather from Hurricane Hilary

The district will communicate to parents through social media, its website and ParentLink if the weekend storms affect schools and cause any changes.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In preparation for extreme weather from Hurricane Hilary, the Clark County School District said Saturday that classes are still planned to continue on Monday.

The school district announced on X Saturday afternoon that it plans to continue classes as normal on Monday.

The district said it will communicate to parents through social media, its website and ParentLink if the weekend storms affect schools and cause any large-scale changes.

Changes to individual schools will be communicated by those schools’ administration.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.