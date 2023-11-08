CCSD, school sued in case of teacher accused of inappropriate touching

Bryan Brady was a teacher at Fremont Middle School when police say he inappropriately touched students.

School officials did not do enough to protect three children from a middle school teacher who inappropriately touched them, a lawsuit claims.

Last year, three female students at Fremont Middle School told school officials that their 45-year-old teacher Bryan Brady had inappropriately touched them.

According to a school police department report, Brady grabbed one girl’s thigh and put his finger into the ripped jeans of another student.

Brady asked one student if she wanted her grade raised, and in front of the class he said one girl had a crush on him, according to school police.

The lawsuit, filed in District Court late last month, named Brady, Clark County School District and Fremont Middle School as defendants.

“Defendants permitted, allowed and caused said unsafe condition/teacher to remain even though defendants knew or, through the exercise of ordinary care and diligence, should have known, that a volatile, perverted, sexually violent, has unsafe sexual fantasies and dangerous employee was and did create an unsafe condition,” the complaint read.

Three adults were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint on behalf of their children.

Jacob Leavitt, the plaintiffs’ attorney, could not be reached for comment.

The complaint alleged negligence on behalf of all the defendants.

According to the school district, Brady had been a teacher in the district since 2012.

The result of Brady’s actions, according to the complaint, was the girls’ loss of their “sense of worth, security, and trust in adults.”

The district said it could not comment on pending litigation.

Court records show Brady pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a child. In August he was sentenced to probation.

His terms of probation included impulse control counseling; no contact with anyone under 18 without the court’s permission; resigning or accepting termination from CCSD; and staying 1,000 feet away from any facility designed primarily to be used by children.

Fremont Middle School could not be reached for comment.

