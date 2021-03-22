CCSD schools welcome students in 3 grades today

Around 14,000 Clark County School District students are expected to return to their physical classrooms on Monday after more than a year of virtual learning.

Around 14,000 Clark County School District students are expected to return to their physical classrooms on Monday after more than a year of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its second wave of reopening, the district is welcoming back students in grades 6, 9 and 12 for a week before spring break.

A total of 26,764 students in those grades have opted for one of the two in-person cohorts, while another 44,912 have opted to stay in distance learning.

The district expects these numbers to fluctuate as schools accommodate transfer requests during the first week of reopening. In elementary schools, the numbers have shifted since March 1, when schools reopened to the youngest students on a part-time basis.

Among preschool to third graders, 36,440 are in Cohort A on Mondays and Tuesdays, 32,685 are in Cohort B on Thursdays and Fridays, and another 93,644 are in distance learning.

The next wave of reopening on April 6 will see students in all other secondary grades return under the hybrid model, while elementary students have a chance to attend full-time, five days a week.

