CCSD seniors: You can apply for $2M in college scholarships

Clark County School District seniors are invited to apply for scholarships awarded by The Rogers Foundation. The application deadline is Feb. 5.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District seniors are invited to apply for nearly $2 million in college scholarships awarded by The Rogers Foundation.

Students are required to apply by Feb. 5. Applicants must complete the SAT or ACT college entrance exam, but there’s no minimum score requirement.

“Scholarship season is our favorite time of year as we get to fulfill our ongoing pledge to transform lives through arts and education,” Michelle Sanders, executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Rogers Foundation, said in a news release.

“We want to encourage these students to apply for a scholarship so they can pursue their educational goals,” Sanders said. “The stress of planning for college is hard and real and we want to help ease the financial stress associated with attending college.”

The Las Vegas-based charitable foundation will award at least 11 Rogers Achievers Scholarships that will range from $5,000 to $25,000 annually for four years.

Recipients can use the money at any college or university in the United States, including vocational or technical schools, according to the news release.

The foundation will also award at least 10 full-ride Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships to allow students to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The private college in Owensboro, Kentucky, is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is “an institution many of Jim Rogers’ family members attended which also features one of the top arts programs in the area,” according to the release.

Clark County School District high school seniors are eligible to apply, as well as freshmen or sophomores at Southern Nevada colleges who are transferring.

Each scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition, fees, and room and board, according to the foundation.

To apply, visit the foundation’s website at therogers.foundation/scholarships.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.