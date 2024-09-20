CCSD sets timeline to fill Katie Williams’ vacancy

The Clark County School Board has set a timeline for filling the vacancy left by Trustee Katie Williams’ resignation.

Applications, in which candidates must prove they are residents of District B, are due by Oct. 18, according to agenda items for its Sept. 26 meeting.

Candidates will be contacted by Oct. 22, and will have interviews with the board on Oct. 30.

The person will serve the remainder of Williams’ term, which started Jan. 4, 2021. That means the person will only serve two months at most before one of the two candidates already running for the position takes their seat in January 2025. The election between Lynda Dominguez and Eileen Eady on Nov. 5 will be just days after the potential temporary candidates are interviewed by the board.

Also on the agenda is the possibility of revising the timeline for the superintendent search process. The current superintendent timeline has trustees selecting the finalist on Oct. 30. The timeline initially faced pushback given that as many as four new trustees will be elected in November. After Williams resigned, there was further discussion of delaying the process at the Sept. 12 board meeting given that her district no longer has someone representing them.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.