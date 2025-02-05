CCSD settles lawsuit over alleged sexual assault of kindergartener

The Clark County School District will pay $200,000 to the family of a child who said she was sexually assaulted as a kindergartener at her school.

Her parents filed a lawsuit in November 2023. The complaint said that the kindergartener was sexually assaulted by a male student twice at Ronzone Elementary School. When she told two teachers, they did not report the incident, the lawsuit said.

In February 2023, a male student, also in kindergarten, “encouraged” the student to entert he bathroom and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The victim informed a teacher, who did not report the incident and who told her: “Don’t do that again.”

The same incident happened the next day, and she told another teacher, who also did not report the incident.

Marjorie Hauf, the attorney who represented the family, said that she and the family were thankful that the school district took responsibility for the incident without dragging them through years of court.

At the same time, Hauf said that without the discovery period in court, it was difficult to determine the extent of what happened. The money will go toward the student’s counseling, she said.

CCSD does not comment on pending litigation.

