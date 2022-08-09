CCSD shared housing enrollment leaves families scrambling

Families across the district were left scrambling this week to enroll their students after a policy on shared housing was changed earlier this year.

“Am I going to school tomorrow?”

That’s the question that Karen Gonzalez’s first-grade niece asked her family on Sunday before the start of the school year.

“We don’t know yet,” her family told her, as they and others around the district were left scrambling this week to enroll her after the Clark County School District changed its policy on shared housing earlier this year.

The process, which was previously handled and approved by individual schools, is now being handled by the district. Families who share housing have been asked to bring notarized proof of housing to the district’s offices on Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue before their children can be enrolled in classes this school year.

For Gonzalez, who lives with her parents, brother, sister-in-law and niece in the same house, the process has created confusion over the last several days.

On Monday, the first day of school, the family traveled to the district offices and waited, along with other families, in the hopes that they could get her niece enrolled.

Gonzalez called the process of waiting outside the district offices, along with at least a hundred other parents and children, a mess. In the summer heat, and with no signs pointing them in the right direction about where they could get their documents notarized, the family ultimately left and paid to get their document notarized elsewhere.

“No one knew what was going on,” she said. “There was no one outside to ask what was going on or where to go or anything.”

The district had 291,893 students enrolled on the first day of school, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara. That number falls below what the district had previously projected, but district spokesman Tod Story said families are expected to continue enrolling students throughout the week, and the district doesn’t expect to certify its official enrollment until count day in September.

Story said that some families may have been unaware of the changes or procrastinated on submitting the required documentation, creating a surge in last-minute registrations this week. He said supplemental teams would be at schools helping students get registered and that no family should think twice about showing up at school to get their child enrolled.

“We’re willing to work with them, we want them in school,” he said. “We will work it out to make sure their child can enroll and participate.”

Why did the process change?

As of Friday, less than a third of families who requested some kind of residential affidavit change last year have participated in the updated process this year, according to Story.

Last school year, the district identified 30,000 families who had participated, but as of Monday, the district has received 8,568 shared housing or residential affidavit requests.

Story said the policy for shared housing was changed in an attempt to make the process more equitable and to eliminate bias or favoritism about whose requests were approved. The change was meant to help to equalize the process across the board so that schools didn’t wind up with too many students, or too few.

“That’s why we think we’re seeing lower numbers because it’s being done in a more equitable way than it was previously,” Story said.

But Gonzalez views the process she and her family endured on Monday as anything but equitable.

Her niece goes to a low-income school on the east side where many of the parents are people of color. Many of them don’t speak English and don’t have access to technology or regularly access their emails.

“There’s no one for them to talk to. They don’t know how to use the internet,” she said. “How are they supposed to get information?”

In an email to families sent Saturday, the district said that families still needing to complete the online registration for student enrollment should report to schools for assistance.

Families who may qualify for shared housing were contacted throughout the summer, and if a student is in a shared housing situation, schools can assist with online registration and will work directly with the Shared Housing office to assist families with required enrollment information, the district said in its email.

But Gonzalez said her brother went to her niece’s school, Sunrise Acres Elementary, on Friday to sort out the issue. School officials referred the family to Shared Housing, but did not provide details on what documents they needed to email for enrollment.

A phone number for Shared Housing went unanswered, she said.

Ultimately, Gonzalez said she found out through a private Facebook group for district parents how to get to the Shared Housing offices.

“There’s no one to tell us where to go, what to do, what papers to send in,” she said. “My niece is missing school.”

