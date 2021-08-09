CCSD students return to classrooms for first day of school

A new school year began Monday for more than 300,000 students in the Clark County School District with full-time in-person classes and distance learning options.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, right, and Ferron Elementary School Principal Margaret Putnam, second from right, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for their replacement school in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Schools are operating with full-time in-person classes for all grade levels. There are also distance learning options at 12 schools and through the online Nevada Virtual Academy at CCSD.

Schools Superintendent Jesus Jara and Jennifer Vobis, director of transportation, kicked off a busy day just after 5 a.m. at the district’s Arville Transportation Yard, sending hundreds of bus drivers on their way to transport kids just as the sun was starting to rise.

“Today is a great day,” Jara said. “Aug. 9, opening school for our kids, bringing all of our students back, face to face with our teachers and our educators, so we are excited. Parents right now, I’d ask you to be flexible. We are going to open up our schools, do a great job. Our staff is ready. Ready to welcome our students to have a great year in our classrooms.”

School district officials also were to visit Kelly and Warren elementary schools, Mack Middle School and Shadow Ridge High School, and participate in ribbon-cutting ceremonies at two new schools — Gunderson Middle School in Las Vegas and Brown Elementary School in Henderson.

Jara said the district is prepared for a mandate for students and employees to wear face masks indoors and on school buses.

“Our kids will be wearing masks in our schools, our bus drivers, our staff is ready to keep our kids and our staff safe to make sure our children have a great academic school year,” Jara said.

Regarding masks, Jara said in the spring and summer “our kids followed through. They followed direction. They wore their masks in our classrooms. I have full confidence our children will follow the rules we have in front of them.”

Jara was scheduled to give an update at noon about the first day of school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

