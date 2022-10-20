CCSD students run nation’s largest student-run farmers market

The nonprofit Green Our Planet held the nation’s largest student-run farmers market Thursday at the Clark County Government Center.

Bartlett Elementary School student Penelope Wong, 9, sells products on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Goynes Elementary School student Jace Chong, 10, shows limes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Goynes Elementary School student Connor Thompson, 10, right, sells products on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fresh products are seen at the Goynes Elementary School booth on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School District Police Department K-9 officer Anthony Cooke, left, plays with his police dog on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, as school police officer Andrew Craft looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sierra Vista High School student Cassandra Manreal, 15, left, sells products on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bartlett Elementary School student Bobbie Kleinholz, 9, sells products on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sierra Vista High School students sell products on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fresh products are seen at the Sierra Vista High School booth on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Products are seen at the Sierra Vista High School booth on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a student-run farmers market hosted by Green Our Planet at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fifth-grader Lehem Eshetu spent Thursday interacting with customers at a student-run farmers market, selling produce and crafts.

Lehem, 10, who attends Marion Earl Elementary School in southwest Las Vegas, said she and her classmates were able to grow produce such as cilantro, kale and basil, “which I believe is really incredible.”

They used an indoor hydroponics system, which Lehem said is a better way to grow produce and doesn’t use pesticides.

More than 300 students participated, representing 30 Clark County School District school gardens.

The farmers market is held twice a year — in October at the Clark County Government Center and in April in Downtown Summerlin.

Thursday’s market was held with support from Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Bank of Nevada, the Clark County School District, United Way of Southern Nevada and Sprouts.

Marion Earl Elementary fifth-grader Madison Calvano, 10, said setting up the school’s booth was “really fun” and it was exciting to see people coming to buy items, including crafts such as birdseed ornaments.

What she learned about making sales: “You have to be really happy and excited.”

Many students participating in Thursday’s market are from Title I schools — those with a high percentage of students living in poverty, said Ciara Byrne, CEO and co-founder of Green Our Planet.

The nonprofit was founded in 2013 and now runs school garden programs at more than 500 campuses nationwide. In total, 197 local schools — the vast majority of which are in the Clark County School District — participate.

Byrne said it helps inspire students to become the next generation of entrepreneurs, scientists and conservationists.

It’s the first year Marion Earl Elementary participated in the farmers market.

Students were nervous, said Madeline Kelly, a first grade teacher and garden club adviser. But once it was underway, they were saying, “This is the most fun I’ve ever had on a field trip,” she said.

It’s an opportunity for students to get a different experience than they would in the classroom, Kelly said.

Students were selling mostly crafts, including Halloween-themed play dough and Mason jar flower vases.

Produce was grown using a hydroponics system in a portable science lab. The school also has an outdoor garden.

Proceeds from the farmers market will be used for needs such as building a fence around the garden.

At a booth for Vassiliadis Elementary School in northwest Las Vegas, students were selling produce such as sage, oregano, basil, chives, parsley, celery, mint, arugula and zucchini. Students also made crafts, including bumblebee print pots.

Fifth grader Macy Mifsud, 10, said they were giving a free succulent to each person who donated to their school garden program.

Her takeaway from the farmers market experience? “It’s difficult to sell to people,” she said.

Classmate Geneva Lachniet, 10, got involved in the school’s garden club after learning about it from her teacher, who’s the adviser.

“I like gardening, and I like food,” she said.

Veronica Swenson, a fifth grade teacher and co-adviser of Vassiliadis Elementary’s garden club, said the school is raising money to purchase a hydroponics system, which would allow students to grow more crops with a minimal environmental impact.

Swenson said she hopes students will take away a lesson from participating in the farmers market: “They can do big things.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.