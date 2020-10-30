CCSD substitute teachers to get pay raises

Substitute teachers at the Clark County School District will be getting a long-sought pay raise effective in January, after months of organizing for better wages.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rate for day-to-day substitutes will increase by $20 to $110 daily, according to a Friday memo from Chief Human Resources Officer Nadine Jones. The rate for long-term substitutes, paid after the 11th day of teaching,will increase to $130 per day, and the rate for vacancy substitutes will increase to $140 per day.

Special education or hard-to-fill positions will be paid $150 per day.

The district is also changing the way it designates which schools will pay substitutes extra, moving away from a list of schools in the east and northeast, to an “Early Hiring” list of schools with greater needs, such as Title I status and a higher number of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

Substitutes who work at schools on the Early Hiring list will receive $120 a day for day-to-day jobs, $140 for long-term jobs and $150 for vacancy jobs.

Earlier this year, substitute teachers had organized protests at school board meetings to advocate for a pay increase, saying that the substitute position hadn’t seen one in over a decade.

During school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many reported not being able to pick up assignments while also struggling to have their unemployment claims approved.

The board heard a presentation on the then-proposed increases on May 7, with Superintendent Jesus Jara saying they would be a priority in the budget process for the following school year.

The total cost to the district is $4.8 million.

