CCSD sues teachers union to prevent strike

The Clark County School District announced that it has filed a lawsuit to prevent the teachers union from taking threatened actions that amount to a strike.

Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Monday night that it has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the teachers union from striking and a complaint with the state seeking to withdraw the union’s collective bargaining agent status.

According to a news release, the district filed a lawsuit in Clark County District Court seeking an injunction to prevent the Clark County Education Association from striking in violation of state law.

The action is in response to the union’s statements Saturday following a member meeting that it will consider “work actions, clearing amounting to a strike” if a contract isn’t reached by Aug. 26, the district said.

Because of “this impending threat,” the school district said it also filed a petition with the state’s Employee-Management Relations Board seeking to withdraw the union’s bargaining agent status.

“The District does not take these actions lightly as our educators await a new contract, but Nevada law is crystal clear that a strike or a threat of a strike is unlawful and, when undertaken, is grounds for withdrawal of recognition as the bargaining agent of a local government employee group,” the district said.

The union did not immediately provide a comment Monday night to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The union is seeking a salary raise for all educators — 10 percent for the first year and 8 percent in the second.

The district says the request would lead to a budget deficit and that it can’t sustain that degree of an ongoing increase. Instead, it wants a new salary schedule, which it says would lead to a pay increase for an estimated 78 percent of licensed employees.

The district also alleged Monday that the teachers union “repeatedly misrepresented” the district’s contract proposals.

The district said it has proposed pay increases for all CCEA bargaining unit employees in both years of the contract, paying teachers for additional instructional time at their contracted rate, for special education and hard-to-fill positions at a higher amount than the union’s proposal, significant increases toward health insurance, and continuing a recruiting bonus for new, out-of-state teachers.

The next bargaining sessions are slated for Aug. 17 and 18.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.