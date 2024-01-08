CCSD superintendent calls new teacher contract ‘relief’

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said it was exciting that the two-year contract with the teachers union was reached before the holidays.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said Monday he’s relieved that a new teacher contract agreement has been reached.

In his first interview since the agreement was announced, Jara told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his reaction to reaching it was “relief that it was over. It was intense.”

He noted that not all of his and the school board’s priorities were settled. But Jara said it was exciting to know something was in the works for teachers right before the holidays.

A two-year agreement between the school district and the Clark County Education Association — which was approved by an arbitrator — was announced Dec. 20.

Negotiations began in late March 2023. After 11 bargaining sessions, the district declared an impasse in September.

Members of the CCEA — a teachers union that represents more than 16,000 licensed employees — held protests throughout the summer, including in front of school campuses and at school board meetings.

The new contract includes a 10 percent salary increase during the first year and 8 percent in the second.

It also includes $5,000 in additional pay for special education teachers and educators at Title I schools with vacancy rates of 5 percent or higher. Both take effect in July.

Additionally, the agreement boosts teacher starting pay to $53,000 — up from $50,115. The salary schedule tops out at more than $131,000.

Memo to employees

In a Friday memo to employees, Stacy Smith — the district’s director of licensed contracting services — provided details about the agreement.

The district released a copy of the memo to the Review-Journal in response to an inquiry.

“We are pleased to announce a new negotiated agreement between Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association has been approved,” Smith wrote in the memo.

Licensed employees will see the 10 percent salary increase for this year beginning with their first paycheck in February, according to the memo.

Employees will receive retroactive pay dating back to July 1 on their first paycheck in March.

A new salary schedule for licensed employees will be implemented Feb. 1, according to the memo. Those hired after Jan. 31 will be placed on it.

The new agreement doesn’t include a one-time lookback for current employees to properly place them based on their education and years of experience — a proposal floated during negotiations.

