56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:29 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 2:18 pm
CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts Wor ...
CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has canceled his State of the Schools address due to the loss of his mother, the district announced Tuesday.

The annual speech, which was slated for Friday, is intended to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments and challenges in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

“Our hearts go out to the Superintendent and his family during this difficult time,” the district wrote in an email to employees.

The district provided a copy of the email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, but didn’t comment further.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
2
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
3
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
4
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
CCSD agrees to turn over Jara social media records
5
Henderson documents show the city paid over $100M to Water Authority
Henderson documents show the city paid over $100M to Water Authority
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD hiring bus drivers at weekend job fair
CCSD hiring bus drivers at weekend job fair
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Here are the Review-Journal’s most-read stories of 2023
Here are the Review-Journal’s most-read stories of 2023
What’s the weather like in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve?
What’s the weather like in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve?
6 people and a rabbit displaced after Christmas morning fire
6 people and a rabbit displaced after Christmas morning fire
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines