CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address

CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has canceled his State of the Schools address due to the loss of his mother, the district announced Tuesday.

The annual speech, which was slated for Friday, is intended to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments and challenges in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

“Our hearts go out to the Superintendent and his family during this difficult time,” the district wrote in an email to employees.

The district provided a copy of the email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, but didn’t comment further.