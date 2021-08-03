CCSD superintendent gives back-to-school address
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara delivered a speech Tuesday from Wynn Las Vegas.
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will gave a back-to-school address Tuesday at Wynn Las Vegas.
School board President Linda Cavazos and trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lisa Guzman and Katie Williams will also be in attendance.
Monday is the first day of school for the nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students.
