98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

CCSD superintendent gives back-to-school address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 6:56 am
 
Updated August 3, 2021 - 8:08 am
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks at Fay Herron Elementary Scho ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will gave a back-to-school address Tuesday at Wynn Las Vegas.

School board President Linda Cavazos and trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lisa Guzman and Katie Williams will also be in attendance.

Monday is the first day of school for the nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
3
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
4
Police: Suspect went for injured trooper’s gun after vehicle stopped
Police: Suspect went for injured trooper’s gun after vehicle stopped
5
Man fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas hookah lounge
Man fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas hookah lounge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST