Education

CCSD superintendent gives back-to-school remarks — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 6:56 am
 
Updated August 3, 2021 - 8:08 am
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks at Fay Herron Elementary Scho ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will give a back-to-school address Tuesday at Wynn Las Vegas.

The event isn’t open to the public in person, but will be livestreamed beginning at 8 a.m. on the school district’s website and here on reviewjournal.com.

School board President Linda Cavazos and trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lisa Guzman and Katie Williams will also be in attendance.

Monday is the first day of school for the nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

