CCSD Superintendent Jara gives update on first day of school — WATCH LIVE

Superintendent Jesus Jara is giving a mid-day update to reporters as Clark County School District students and teachers returned to school today.

Third grader Zamiha Hunt greets Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara speaks to Northeast Career and Technical Academy students during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crossing guard Mylers Thompson gets students to Democracy Prep in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students, including Genesis Landaverde, 8, walk the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Student at Northeast Career and Technical Academy listen to their principal Ryan Cordia during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kymokaa Hansbrough and her kids, from left, Ja’Vory 11, KyMory, 6, Cory, 7, Queen, 5 Jere’Mias, 3, walk to Democracy Prep in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Northeast Career and Technical Academy Principal Ryan Cordia speaks during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students Genesis Landaverde, 8, and her sister Giselle Landaverde, 5, pick out free books while walking the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara arrives at Northeast Career and Technical Academy, to attend a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Second grader Janiya Doebine sees her teacher during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Angelique Stoker, a teacher at Northeast Career and Technical Academy, directs students during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Third grader Fardousa Mabamed, 7, and her sister Hawa Mabamed walk the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Student at Northeast Career and Technical Academy are greeted by cheerleaders as they arrive to start their first day of classes on the campus, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students, including second grader Jayla Haskins, center walk the red carpet at the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kindergartner Decimus Payton, 5, high-fives Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan while walking the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara chats with Claudia Alains, a food worker, as Brandon Bacanskas, right, food service manager II, at Northeast Career and Technical Academy, looks on during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students Savannah Cooley, 6, and her sister Ava Cooley, 4, greet teachers during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First grader Laura Ornelas Mendoza walks the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara speaks to Northeast Career and Technical Academy students during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Second grader Janiya Doebine walks the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students walk to Democracy Prep in Las Vegas on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fourth grade twins Mya Scott, left, and Nia Scott walk the red carpet during the annual “Welcome Back to School” event at Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is giving a mid-day update to reporters as more than 294,000 students returned to to classes Monday. Watch below:

Jara’s stops today include the Arville bus yard, the new Northeast Career and Technical Academy, a red carpet welcome for students at Kelly Elementary School, a tour of the newly-built Fremont Professional Development Middle School, a new book bus at Ullom Elementary School and to see a team teaching model at Silvestri Junior High School.

‘Baton pass to the teachers and students’

Cheerleaders greeted the first-ever students as they entered the building on the first day of school Monday at Northeast Career & Technical Academy.

School buses pulled up to the school on West Dorrell Lane near the Tule Springs community and a line of cars pulled into a parking lot.

Inside, garage-style doors were rolled up in the school’s cafeteria to reveal the outdoor courtyard as hundreds of students gathered for a first day assembly.

Principal Ryan Cordia told them that no one else gets to be among the first group of students at the school.

“Thank you for signing up for the idea of this school,” he said.

Cordia said he expects that Northeast Career & Technical Academy will be the top school in the country and that expectations for students are high: They’ll show up every day and everyone will graduate on time.

He also went through some school rules, including that phones and earbuds can be used outside of class, but not while students are in class. Students must also use professional language, he added.

Cordia told students they chose a path for high school that’s harder and better.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara told students they need to come to school ready to learn, listen and build friendships. He encouraged them to put their best foot forward every day.

The school has 700 students – 550 freshmen and 150 sophomores – for its first year. Enrollment will gradually expand as grade levels are added until it reaches about 2,000 students in ninth through 12th grades.

Before school began, Cordia told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the academy is a “student-centered school” where students will assign their own due dates for assignments and work at their own pace for their core classes like English, math, science and social studies.

Students will finish units and classes when they’ve shown mastery of the content.

“The vision is that we shorten the timeline from freshman orientation to revenue generation,” Cordia said.

It’s a model that’s not being used anywhere else in the school district or Nevada, and only rarely at a handful of mostly virtual schools nationwide.

Like the district’s other magnet schools, students applied for Northeast Career & Technical Academy. Since there were more applicants than available seats, students were chosen using a random lottery.

There are 10 areas of study students chose from: architectural design, business administration logistics-distribution, computer science, construction technology, cybersecurity, diesel/auto technology, energy technologies, human and social services, teaching and training, and sports medicine.

Students pick a job within the program they’re working toward, but that can change, Cordia said, noting that there are hundreds of possible jobs within the automotive program.

There were more than 1,000 applications for students interested in the school, he said, calling it “very humbling.

He also said the school received more than 300 applicants for 60 job positions.

“Today, I’m really excited to baton pass to the teachers and students,” he said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert was among the visitors in attendance for the first day. She said she was excited for the students to have an opportunity to attend a career-technical academy and they’re on a pathway for success.

The competency-based learning model allows for students to take ownership of their studies, she said, as well as to have choice with exploring different options along the way.

Competency-based education has been written into law for more than five years and a few schools have piloted it. But a state commission found that while a policy was in place, there wasn’t previously the support or resources for schools on how to implement it.

Northeast Career & Technical Academy is the first school in the state to implement it, Ebert said. “I really see Nevada leading the way.”

She said competency-based learning moves away from seat time requirements – that students have to put in a certain amount of time in each class – and it’s perfect timing to use the model at the new school.

It allows students to accelerate their learning and for those who need extra time in a class like Algebra I, for example, they have that option and may not need to repeat an entire semester, Ebert said.

Fremont Professional Development Middle School

Newly-rebuilt Fremont Professional Development Middle School, a medical sciences magnet school on East St. Louis Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, has about 700 students and will grow to 800 at full capacity.

The campus was originally built in 1955. It was rebuilt at the same site as part of the district’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program, which allows for issuing bonds for facility projects.

Principal Abigail Johnson led Jara, school board trustee Brenda Zamora and other dignitaries on a campus tour on Monday morning.

The group saw a medical lab classroom, which included tables and chairs, an exam table, scale and skeletons.

Questions for students to answer – including something they did over the summer, what they can’t live without and what they recently learned – were displayed on a screen in the front of the room.

Just as the tour group arrived, an announcement was made over the intercom that it was time for students to head to their third period classes. A rush of students filled the hallways and outdoor courtyard.

Some students asked questions of Johnson and other adults outside of where to find their next classes. Johnson reassured one student, telling her she’ll be OK: “You’ll make it.”

Another student looked at her schedule and asked aloud, “Wait, do you know where the gym is?”

Other stops on the tour included the school gym and and a performance by the school’s mariachi ensemble.

Inside the gym, Johnson said the school had to share gym spaces for the last two years due to being housed at temporary campus on Atlantic Street.

Now, she said, “our basketball teams are just so excited.”

After mariachi students performed, Jara told them: “You guys are amazing.” He also noted they’re part of a 21-year mariachi program legacy in Clark County.

Following the tour, Johnson told reporters that it’s fabulous to start a new school year in a real building.

“It feels like it was a long time coming,” she said about being in the new space.

Fremont is in the heart of Las Vegas, with views of The Strat and mountains, Johnson said, and adding she hopes the new building will help students be inspired.

She said the school has a block schedule so that students have math every day, essentially doubling the amount of instruction they receive in the subject. She also said the school has science-based elective class offerings.

This year, new sixth-graders are coming from about 70 elementary schools across the Las Vegas Valley, she said, and she hopes they’ll feel inspired and connected at their new middle school.

Johnson said she wants Fremont students to know that everyone on campus is 100 percent in their corner, and that they’re loved and cared for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Related stories:

— What ‘work actions’ could look like for Clark County teachers as school year begins

— First week of school to feature increased police presence

— Raises coming for CCSD support staff, administrators

— Students talk mental health with Hope Means Nevada ahead of new school year

— Sniffing out trouble: Meet the police dogs searching CCSD schools for guns