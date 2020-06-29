CCSD Superintendent Jara to answer questions about reopening plans — WATCH LIVE

He will take questions from parents, students and staff about the district’s reopening plans in a virtual town hall set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will address questions from parents, students and staff about the district’s reopening plans in a virtual town hall set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Questions can be submitted to engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net or asked during the call.

Tonight’s town hall is hosted by Trustee Linda Cavazos.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com.