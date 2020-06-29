CCSD Superintendent Jara to answer questions about reopening plans — WATCH LIVE
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will address questions from parents, students and staff about the district’s reopening plans in a virtual town hall set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Questions can be submitted to engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net or asked during the call.
Tonight’s town hall is hosted by Trustee Linda Cavazos.
