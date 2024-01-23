CCSD superintendent postpones State of the Schools address

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara’s annual address focuses on achievements and challenges for the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has postponed his State of the Schools address due to the loss of his mother, the district announced Tuesday.

The annual speech, which had been slated for Friday, is intended to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments and challenges in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

“Our hearts go out to the Superintendent and his family during this difficult time,” the district said.

