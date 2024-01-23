54°F
Education

CCSD superintendent postpones State of the Schools address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:29 pm
 
CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts Wor ...
CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara delivers the 2023 State of the Schools address at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has postponed his State of the Schools address due to the loss of his mother, the district announced Tuesday.

The annual speech, which had been slated for Friday, is intended to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments and challenges in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

“Our hearts go out to the Superintendent and his family during this difficult time,” the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

