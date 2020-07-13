CCSD superintendent to field questions on school reopening — LISTEN LIVE

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was to field questions about the district’s reopening plan in a virtual town hall Monday afternoon.

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was to field questions about the district’s reopening plan in a virtual town hall set to start Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The CCSD school board approved the district’s reopening plan last week, but added a condition that further details must come back before the board.

The town hall is hosted by Trustee Lola Brooks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.