CCSD superintendent to testify before US House Subcommittee

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addresses the media after meeting with Shadow Ridge High School student leaders, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will be one of four people to testify Wednesday morning before the U.S. House concerning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and staff, and the district’s strategies for recovery.

The hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor’s Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee is set to begin at 7:15 a.m. and will be livestreamed at reviewjournal.com.

Earlier this month, the Clark County School Board unanimously approved an initial plan for how to spend more than $770 million in federal coronavirus relief money over the next three years.

The School Board also authorized Jara to draft and implement a COVID-19 employee vaccination mandate, a process that will include negations with unions. There’s no timeline yet for when employees would have to be vaccinated.

