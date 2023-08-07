CCSD superintendent wins top award amid contract negotiations

Jara was the president of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents last year.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in March 2022 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has been named “2024 Superintendent of the Year” by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, the organization announced Monday.

Jara was presented the award in June by 2023’s honoree Dr. Summer Stephens, the former superintendent of Churchill County School District.

Jara was the president of the superintendent association last year. He will be considered for National Superintendent of Year from the American Association of School Administrators.

The Nevada superintendent association said in a statement that Jara was selected because he “maintains a focus on ensuring that children are at the center of every decision.”

Jara’s award comes amid contract negotiations between CCSD and employee unions that began in late March.

On July 26, the district reached a tentative agreement for salary increases with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.

Last week, the district also reached bargaining agreements with the Education Support Employees Association and Teamsters Local 14 that represents other support staff workers for the district.

However, contract negotiations are still underway between the district and the Clark County Education Association teachers union, which represents 18,000 district employees. The union has set an Aug. 26 deadline to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the district, and may take “work actions” if a resolution is not met by the deadline.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.