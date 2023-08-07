105°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

CCSD superintendent wins top award amid contract negotiations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in March 2022 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in March 2022 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara has been named “2024 Superintendent of the Year” by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, the organization announced Monday.

Jara was presented the award in June by 2023’s honoree Dr. Summer Stephens, the former superintendent of Churchill County School District.

Jara was the president of the superintendent association last year. He will be considered for National Superintendent of Year from the American Association of School Administrators.

The Nevada superintendent association said in a statement that Jara was selected because he “maintains a focus on ensuring that children are at the center of every decision.”

Jara’s award comes amid contract negotiations between CCSD and employee unions that began in late March.

On July 26, the district reached a tentative agreement for salary increases with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.

Last week, the district also reached bargaining agreements with the Education Support Employees Association and Teamsters Local 14 that represents other support staff workers for the district.

However, contract negotiations are still underway between the district and the Clark County Education Association teachers union, which represents 18,000 district employees. The union has set an Aug. 26 deadline to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the district, and may take “work actions” if a resolution is not met by the deadline.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
2
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
3
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
4
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
5
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pay raise coming for CCSD administrators under new deal
Pay raise coming for CCSD administrators under new deal
CCSD reaches agreement with support employees for raises
CCSD reaches agreement with support employees for raises
Teachers union considering walkouts if no pact with CCSD by Aug. 26
Teachers union considering walkouts if no pact with CCSD by Aug. 26
Raises coming for CCSD support staff, administrators
Raises coming for CCSD support staff, administrators
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature
Teachers union says CCSD suit to prevent strike is premature
CCSD blames teachers union for 47 schools having shorter days
CCSD blames teachers union for 47 schools having shorter days