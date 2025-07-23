CCSD talks traffic safety as new school year approaches

With 20 days until school is back in session on August 11, CCSD rounded up departmental leaders to brief on back-to-school measures and how their teams are preparing for the new year.

School buses sit outside of Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School in Las Vegas July 22, 2025. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 11. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

An example of a school offered lunch at Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School in Las Vegas is seen July 22, 2025. Lunch is free for all students this school year. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Amber Rideout, assistant superintendent of the Clark County School District’s Transportation Department, stands for a portrait inside Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School after speaking to the media about transportation updates ahead of the upcoming school year in Las Vegas on July 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Jason Ginoza, assistant human resources officer for the Clark County School District’s Transportation Department, stands for a portrait inside Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School in Las Vegas July 22, 2025. He spoke to the media about CCSD employment opportunities ahead of the upcoming school year. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

K-9 King plays with a ball in the cafeteria at Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School in Las Vegas on July 22, 2025. The nearly 9-year-old pup is set to retire this December, making this upcoming school year his last on patrol. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Dr. Jesse Welsh, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning for the Clark County School District, stands for a portrait inside Reynaldo L. Martinez Elementary School in Las Vegas July 22, 2025, after giving updates to the media about the upcoming school year. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

With less than three weeks until the Aug. 11 start of the 2025-26 school year, Clark County School District officials put the focus on traffic safety near schools during a back-to-school briefing Tuesday.

During the first few weeks of school, the Clark County School District Police Department’s traffic unit will use an “all hands on deck” approach to traffic enforcement, said traffic unit Lt. Michael Campbell.

“We partner with all the other departments – Metro, North Las Vegas, Henderson – to get as many officers in those school zones on the way to and from school,” he said.

Officers initially focus on educating drivers on the rules within school zones. With over 370 schools in the district, there are more schools than there are CCSD police officers, so there cannot always be traffic enforcement officers every morning and afternoon.

“It is a challenge to keep up with the complaints and the behaviors that we see, and that is why we’re trying to do just as much education as we do enforcement,” Campbell said.

Officers try to issue warnings for lower-level offenses because those issues normally occur due to misunderstandings. However, for high-level offenses, the agency has to take measures to protect students and other drivers.

“For those reckless drivers, the speeding, the DUIs — all things that can be avoidable — we do take action. We take those seriously,” he said.

The heightened attention to traffic safety comes in the aftermath of the death of McKenzie Scott in May. The Arbor View High School senior was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver while she used a crosswalk on North Buffalo Drive.

Schools off major roadways tend to always be hotspots for speeding issues, Campbell said. But also, schools tucked into neighborhoods pose their own issues with parking and traffic congestion.

“We’re just asking everybody to do what they’re supposed to do. Pay attention. Be patient,” he said. “Treat those kids in the school zone and the staff as if they’re your own family or your own child.”

Bus riders can expect more routes this school year due to the increased number of eligible riders and the increased use of school buses, said Amber Rideout, CCSD assistant superintendent for the transportation department.

“We really just ask families to be mindful of safety,” she said.

Drivers should stop when students approach buses and when the stop arms are out and flashing.

With the passage of AB527, school districts can use infraction detection devices to monitor traffic infractions, such as unlawful passage of school buses. The school district will partner with local traffic agencies to pursue action.

“That’s some technology that we’re looking forward to,” she said.

Classroom vacancies lower than in 2024

CCSD has around 800 classroom vacancies, said Jason Ginoza, CCSD assistant human resources officer.

“Of those 800 vacancies, we’ve identified over 500 people for those positions, and they’re in processing,” he said. “So, we have approximately 280 positions that are available for applicants.”

At this time last year, the district had over 1,000 positions available for applicants, so the decrease is a step in the right direction, he said.

“We are getting teachers from a number of sources,” Ginoza said.

Some of those sources include teachers coming from the alternative route to licensure program, as well as teachers coming from out of state or through cultural exchange teacher J-1 visa programs.

“I believe that teachers do want to help our children,” he said. “We are looking for high quality people who love children, who want to help our community.”

One of the biggest challenges is finding special education teachers, which is a national issue, Ginoza said. The district will continue a targeted effort to recruit more special education teachers for the 2025-2026 school year.

Ahead of the school, teachers have been training to meet the needs of students while still following curriculum, said Jesse Welsh, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.

The district is also working with teachers to update grading policies, particularly in regard to when high school and middle school students can turn assignments in for credit.

