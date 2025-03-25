CCSD teacher accused of touching elementary students
A Clark County School District teacher is accused of touching multiple elementary school-aged students inappropriately.
Manuel Ayala-Tovar, 33, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
The arrest stemmed from a November 2024 incident at Cortez Elementary School in which multiple students reported being touched on their lower backs and waists.
Ayala-Tovar was employed as a teacher in the district since September 2022, and was assigned to home since the investigation began, CCSD police said in a statement.
The arrest report said Ayala-Tovar had a “pattern of inappropriately touching” and that students reported feeling “weird” and “uncomfortable.”
Ayala-Tovar was arrested on March 20 at the CCSD police headquarters, the arrest report said.
He appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday with bail set at $25,000, and a judge approved house arrest. He has a preliminary hearing in June.
