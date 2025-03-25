87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD teacher accused of touching elementary students

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason A. Goudie talks during a meeting at the Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Clark County School District officially terminates ex-CFO
Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. ( ...
Dismantling of US Education Department defended by Nevada governor
Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, a candidate for superintendent of the ...
School start time, CCSD calendar changes not off the table for new superintendent
CCSD elementary school teacher arrested
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 1:34 pm
 

A Clark County School District teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple elementary school-aged students.

Manuel Ayala-Tovar, 33, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

The arrest stemmed from a November 2024 incident at Cortez Elementary School in which multiple students reported being touched on their lower backs and waists.

Ayala-Tovar was employed as a teacher in the district since September 2022, and was assigned to home since the investigation began, CCSD police said in a statement.

The arrest report said Ayala-Tovar had a “pattern of inappropriately touching” and that students reported feeling “weird” and “uncomfortable.”

Ayala-Tovar was arrested on March 20 at the CCSD police headquarters, the arrest report said.

He appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday with bail set at $25,000, and a judge approved house arrest. He has a preliminary hearing in June.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department
By COLLIN BINKLEY and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump addresses a joint sessi ...
Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department
By Collin Binkley and Chris Megerian Associated Press

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official.

MORE STORIES