105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

CCSD teachers, students overcome rocky start to distance learning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 8:27 am
 
Updated August 24, 2020 - 6:29 pm

Just five minutes before Andrea Roach’s second-grade students were due to log on to their virtual class, the announcement she’d been dreading came over the public address system in her classroom:

“I’m getting reports that things are crashing,” said Robert Hinchliffe, principal at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School.

Roach had been concerned that the onslaught of logins on Monday from 314,000 students and 18,000 teachers in the Clark County School District would crash the district’s platforms for distance learning.

Not only did that prove true on Monday as parents began to report errors due to heavy traffic on Canvas — the district’s primary online learning platform — but it appeared to affect schools across the country in a nationwide outage.

Other issues trickled in with the password management app Clever and the school district’s Infinite Campus student information portal.

The possibility of a technology meltdown was part of the reason Roach decided during planning for the school year to avoid Canvas for the first few days of school.

Instead, to her relief, 21 of her 22 students logged on to a Google Meet without issue, and she taught uninterrupted for 45 minutes from a brand-new classroom decorated and supplied as if students might walk in any moment

She used the first day to explain their assignments for the week and read a story — “First Day Jitters” — about a teacher nervous to start a new school.

“I was expecting everything to crash. A lot of malfunction,” she said afterward. “But I feel much better.”

Students return

In a call with reporters, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the Canvas issues had been largely resolved around 10:30 a.m. Of 313,620 enrolled students, 200,763 had connected with their teachers in the morning, with more in class in the afternoon, he said. Another 16,000 were unaccounted for.

Students’ experiences seemed to vary by age: older students reported positive experiences after a bumpy start to the mornings, while the youngest struggled to sit still and learn at home for the equivalent of a full school day.

“All the noise in the background, and the distraction of when the teacher would read a book it echoed, so then he would lose interest,” said Johany Torres Maya of her kindergartner’s first day. “From 9-3 is just too much for parents to be next to their kids making sure everything is running smoothly.”

Rebecca Dirks Garcia, president of the Nevada PTA and moderator for the CCSD Parents group on Facebook, said while many families expressed gratitude that the technical issues were quickly conquered in most cases, she heard more concerns regarding elementary students than secondary students.

“Many parents have expressed concerns for the length of the day for small children including children not being engaged or losing focus because 6 hours online for small kids is a lot,” she said. “Most secondary schedules are simpler to manage than elementary and that just doesn’t make sense.”

Her own children, a middle schooler and a fourth-grader, had very positive experiences, she said.

In a Spring Valley High School sports leadership class, students reported no tech issues Monday morning, but were not surprised to hear of problems elsewhere.

“It felt like a normal first day of school, we went through our syllabus and our first day of class,” said senior Kenna Scott. “It was definitely more organized than last time.”

Scott said she’s already conscious of what her class is missing this year — the prestige that comes with walking in to high school as a senior, athletics, senior nights — but that she’s hopeful schools will reopen.

Senior Jazmin Arevalos Vasquez also said Monday’s classes were much more organized than in the spring, and that while she’d hoped to be back by now, a virtual education was better than none at all.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” Vasquez said.

Of a possible return to schools, she said: “I have hope, but I try not to have too much hope.”

Juniors Kylie Zimmerman and Sarah Staron reported opposite experiences in setting up their distance learning spaces, with Zimmerman opting for two monitors, a desk calendar, folders and snacks, while Staron — a self-described not organized person — said she wrote on a pad of sticky notes.

“It’s hard to pay attention just sitting in a chair,” Staron said. “But I don’t want to be distracting, you can’t be with your friends and get the help

“Getting up to stretch is definitely needed, you get tired of sitting in the space all day,” Zimmerman added. “But it’s what we have to do right now and it’s OK.”

In the classroom

Sports leadership teacher Billy Hemberger said he personally had no issues logging into Canvas Monday morning, but heard some colleagues did. Spring Valley decided Sunday to shift to Google Meet rather than rely on Canvas after some issues with the software bubbled up on Friday.

“You just adapt and you get better and that’s what the whole year’s going to be about,” Hemberger said.

Tony Garcia, a 4th-grade teacher at Keller Elementary, said the day went as smoothly as it could have, if not as smoothly as he wanted.

Beginning at 7 a.m., he had emails from parents asking for help with logging in. Then came the Canvas crashes. During his live lecture, he kept getting kicked off the call, he said.

Despite the setbacks, Garcia said he was pleased overall with his students’ ability to keep up with the assignments he set forth, testing their abilities to write as well as perform basic computer functions like copying and pasting.

“I just want parents to understand that kids are really tech-savvy. They have very inherent skills,” Garcia said. “If you show them a couple times they’re going to get it. And they like technology.”

At Thompson Elementary, Assistant Principal Vanessa Price said her primary mission on Monday was to support teachers, whether they were teaching from home or from their classroom. Those who did come to the building walked down a red carpet to the door.

The brand-new school is named for the late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, whose family attended the first day to deliver treats to the teachers and tour the campus.

“I wish the kids were here, running down the hallways,” said Thompson’s sister, Sonja Mason. “That’s the one thing you miss about the first day of school.”

One safety feature of the new school is that all students would have to funnel through the front office to enter, possibly allowing for temperature checks in the event of a return to schools, Principal Hinchliffe said.

“We had great big plans in terms of students coming back,” he said, adding that the staff will roll out the fanfare again when students return. “We’ll do even more then.”

Around the district

School buses rolled out from the Arville bus yard Monday morning, some bearing Wi-Fi hot spots to reach students who don’t have reliable internet at home.

District officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the spring distance learning experience, when some students could not be contacted consistently and some 4,300 weren’t reached at all. The district has pinned its hopes of improvement on the massive distribution of Chromebooks to students who lacked a computing device and a drive to ensure that families have internet connectivity in their homes.

Jara said on Friday that 30,395 students still needed devices and approximately 20,000 students remained without internet access.

Meanwhile, four rural CCSD schools — two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school — in Moapa Valley opened Monday with in-person classes at least part time. Ute Perkins Elementary School in Moapa — which has about 130 students — is holding full-time in-person classes.

Perkins parent Lisa Wolfley said she’s “super grateful” her twins — Morgan and Connor, who are 10-year-old fifth-graders — can go back to school full time.

Precautions are being taken, such as no parents allowed inside the school, having students eat lunch in their classroom and staggered outdoor play times with social distancing. Drinking fountains also have been turned off, and students were asked to bring water bottles.

The Wolfley family brought cleaning supplies such as paper towels Monday to donate to the school.

Some parents and students are still nervous.

“We’re dealing with anxiety and being nervous and scared, like the kids are,” Wolfley said.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
2
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
4
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
5
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Summerlin - Video
One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Alta Drive and Sky Vista Drive in Las Vegas, Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gateway arch taking shape over Las Vegas Boulevard - Video
A $6.5 million, 80-foot-tall illuminated arch sign that will serve as a welcome sign to visitors to downtown Las Vegas continues to take shape. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigating the Valley View-Harmon road project - Video
The $65 million Valley View Boulevard/Harmon Avenue connector project opened to traffic Wednesday, Aug. 19. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Funeral procession for Metro police officer - Video
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 19, for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, who died July 29 after contracting COVID-19. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch paid $2.35M for new home
The Golden Knights' right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death Valley hits 130 degrees on Sunday - Video
Death Valley National Park recorded a high of 130 degrees Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice Age fossils discovered in Carson City - Video
Steve Rowland, paleontologist and professor of geology at UNLV, discusses the Ice Age fossils recently extracted from private property in Carson City, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Husband and father dies unexpectedly from COVID-19 - Video
Artor Nazzar was a healthy 42-year-old man before he contracted coronavirus. The father of three didn’t smoke or drink and exercised daily, said his wife Carissa Hernandez. The avid flamenco dancer died in July. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site - Video
A COVID-19 testing site moved from the Texas Station parking garage to indoors at the Cashman Center, Aug. 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More