CCSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement on contract

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert speaks during the Frank F. Garside Junior High School ribbon cutting ceremony at Frank F. Garside Junior High School Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Clark County School District’s teachers union could soon have a new contract, according to a statement from CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

Ebert announced a tentative negotiated agreement between the district and the Clark County Education Association on Saturday ahead of the new school year.

In the statement, Ebert said the tentative agreement focuses on putting qualified educators in every classroom, providing step and column advancements for all teachers and increasing CCSD’s contribution toward teacher health insurance.

“The Board of School Trustees and I feel incredibly proud about having a tentative negotiated agreement for our licensed educators before the school year starts,” Ebert wrote. She added that the tentative agreement includes a new process to address salary concerns brought forth by veteran teachers.

“Prior negotiated agreements provided increased starting salaries for new teachers to address our teacher shortage. But we heard from our veteran teachers that these agreements did not adequately address their salaries. Therefore, CCSD and CCEA provided in this agreement a process to address that concern,” Ebert wrote.

The announcement did not include details about salary increases included in the contract.

The CCEA voted 97 percent to 3 percent to ratify the new contract, according to a post from the union on X.

Ebert’s statement said the agreement will be given to the board of trustees for approval on Aug. 14.

