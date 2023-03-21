52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

CCSD to announce new school performance data dashboard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 11:17 am
 
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/La ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, seen in 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District officials plan to unveil a new online school performance data dashboard on Tuesday.

A press conference is slated for 2 p.m. at the school district’s administrative center on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

Superintendent Jesus Jara and Greg Manzi, assistant superintendent of assessment, accountability, research and school improvement, are expected to address reporters.

The dashboard on the district’s website — which will be updated regularly and available to the public — will include information such as attendance rates and standardized test scores.

The Nevada Department of Education’s “Nevada Report Card” website already has similar data posted by school and school district for each school year, but it isn’t updated frequently.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has about 300,000 students, has faced increased legislative scrutiny this session amid challenges such as school safety and a teacher shortage.

In February, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order requiring school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to submit third-party audits from last year to the state for review.

Also last month, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, announced they’re requesting the state’s 17 school district superintendents and charter authority to appear during a joint finance meeting to explain how they would use an additional $2 billion in proposed K-12 education funding to improve student outcomes.

Yeager also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this month that he anticipates bringing forward a couple of pieces of legislation related to school district accountability and transparency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Senators call for disaster funding to help Lake Mead
Senators call for disaster funding to help Lake Mead
2
‘You poor. You stupid.’: How a welfare mom took on the system. And won.
‘You poor. You stupid.’: How a welfare mom took on the system. And won.
3
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
4
Biden to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument today
Biden to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument today
5
What is CCSD hiding? District denies records request for police-student incident
What is CCSD hiding? District denies records request for police-student incident
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Document raises questions about union influence in school funding issues
Document raises questions about union influence in school funding issues
What is CCSD hiding? District denies records request for police-student incident
What is CCSD hiding? District denies records request for police-student incident
Cameras would be required in special ed classrooms if bill passes
Cameras would be required in special ed classrooms if bill passes
‘You do not care’: School board chastized over CCSD police actions
‘You do not care’: School board chastized over CCSD police actions
LETTER: State, Clark County dumb down education expectations
LETTER: State, Clark County dumb down education expectations