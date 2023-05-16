94°F
Education

CCSD to consider suing social media companies like TikTok, Instagram

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Clark County School District will consider joining a growing number of districts nationwide filing lawsuits against social media platforms, alleging negative impacts on student mental health.

The School Board will consider Thursday whether to authorize four law firms to conduct litigation against “various social media defendants,” including Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Google, according to the meeting agenda.

If approved, the agreement will be with law firms Wagstaff & Cartmell; Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles; Goza & Honnold; and Kirton McConkie.

The law firms are among the seven firms that represented the district in litigation against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs earlier this year. The School Board accepted a $9.5 million settlement with Juul in March.

There aren’t any documents posted with Thursday’s meeting materials online about the social media litigation. A note on the agenda says “confidential.”

In Clark County, dozens of student-created social media accounts have been used to bully classmates or share videos of on-campus fights. In recent weeks, the district has also addressed widely circulated social media threats that have caused disruptions at schools.

The district didn’t respond to a request for comment by deadline Tuesday.

Thursday’s item is part of the consent agenda, where multiple items are approved in one batch. No discussion is expected, unless trustees pull the item for separate consideration.

Elsewhere across the country, other school districts in California, Washington, New Jersey, Alabama and Kentucky have already sued social media platforms.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

