CCSD to get $10M early childhood literacy grant

The Clark County School District offers preschool at most of its elementary schools. It plans to use the funding to implement a literacy and language skills program.

The Clark County School District will receive a $10 million early childhood literacy grant.

The district was selected for the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program grant by the Nevada Governor’s Office and the Nevada Department of Education.

“We must begin educating the children of Clark County as early as possible,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a Wednesday news release. “With our diverse community and our great needs, we will create a highly effective Pre-K program to prepare our children to learn early and succeed throughout their educational journeys.”

The district offers preschool for children ages 3 to 5 at most of its elementary schools. It plans to use the funding to implement a preschool literacy and language skills program.

New curriculum for all 547 preschool classrooms will provide access to instructional materials, professional learning opportunities for instructors, social-emotional support and family learning sessions.

The new curriculum is “designed to promote the holistic approach of educating the whole child, including their physical, cognitive, social, and emotional well-being,” the district said.

