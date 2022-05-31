CCSD to raise starting teacher pay for first time since 2015

The Clark County School District will raise starting teacher pay in an attempt to retain and attract teachers amid a yearslong teacher shortage throughout the state.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks beside CCSD and community leaders at the CCSD Administrative Building on April 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District will raise starting teacher pay from $43,000 to $50,115 in an attempt to retain and attract teachers amid a yearslong teacher shortage throughout the state.

District officials and leaders from the teachers and support staff unions announced the pay raises Tuesday as part of contract negotiations.

The raises will apply to incoming and current teachers throughout the district and marks the first starting salary pay increase for teachers since 2015, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday.

Jara said the district also has authorized $4,500 retention bonuses for support staff and $5,000 bonuses for administrators and police officers.

The district has not been fully staffed since the start of the 1994 school year, the superintendent said.

“School districts across America are expecting and experiencing teacher shortages …” Jara said. “Our kids deserve the opportunity to have a highly qualified, well compensated educator.”

