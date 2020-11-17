CCSD to remain in distance learning for remainder of semester

The Clark County School District will remain in distance learning through the remainder of the semester, according to a message from Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District will remain in distance learning through the remainder of the semester, according to a message from Superintendent Jesus Jara sent to staff and posted on social media late Monday.

Staff will continue to telecommute through Dec. 18, and the district will bring a plan to transition to some in-person instruction in January 2021.

Though a plan to transition to a hybrid model of instruction in January was brought to the school board last week, trustees voted to postpone the discussion until the Dec. 10 meeting.

A new school board will now vote on the plan, with trustees-elect Lisa Guzman, Katie Williams and Evelyn Garcia Morales set to be sworn in in the new year.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.