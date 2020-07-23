CCSD trustee calls for special meeting to weigh ending Jara’s contract

Trustee Danielle Ford said a letter was “served” to Superintendent Jesus Jara alerting him to the meeting at 1 p.m. July 29. There was no official confirmation of the session.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media at a press conference informing the public that the district will reverse the decision to eliminate the dean positions to balance the budget and instead defer to principals and their School Organizational Teams to decide where to make cuts, at the CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County School Board trustee Danielle Ford has called for a special meeting next week to evaluate the “character, misconduct or competence” of Superintendent Jesus Jara and possibly vote on whether to terminate his contract. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Clark County School Board trustee has called for a special meeting next week to evaluate the “character, misconduct or competence” of Superintendent Jesus Jara and possibly vote on whether to terminate his contract.

Trustee Danielle Ford said Wednesday night that a letter was “served” to Jara alerting him to a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. July 29.

The meeting “may” discuss “allegations that the public and district staff have lost confidence and trust in your leadership,” the letter stated, as well as “your alleged failure to establish and maintain a professional and respectful relationship with members of the Nevada Legislature, the governor and staff of the Nevada Department of Education (NDE).”

Among the items to be considered, according to the letter, is the “termination for convenience provision of your employment contract.”

Jara has recently come under fire after denying that a proposal to repurpose unspent money from schools for the district’s budget originated with the school district. The proposal was introduced as Assembly Bill 2 in the recent special session of the Legislature.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert released a joint statement last week criticizing Jara for the incident.

“While I’m not surprised, I’m incredibly disappointed that once again Superintendent Jara has tried to mislead the communities he represents and blame others in order to avoid the repercussion of his poor decisions,” Sisolak said at the time. “Being superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation requires leadership — especially in the midst of a crisis. And leadership requires honesty. Unfortunately, that is not what we get from Superintendent Jara. Clark County students, staff and families deserve better.”

The letter said three members of the board have called for the meeting, but it was signed only by Ford.

When asked late Wednesday about the proposed July 29 meeting, board President Lola Brooks said she had not heard about it.

“I’d have to verify the legality of her request since this is the first I’m hearing of it,” Brooks said in a text message.

