86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD wants more teachers: ‘Starting salary of $54K is very competitive’

Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, Clark County School District interim superintendent, addresses stud ...
Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, Clark County School District interim superintendent, addresses students and the media at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RoAnn Triana, Clark County School District chief human resources officer, addresses students an ...
RoAnn Triana, Clark County School District chief human resources officer, addresses students and the media at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Irene Bustamante Adams, Clark County School District school board trustee and vice president, a ...
Irene Bustamante Adams, Clark County School District school board trustee and vice president, addresses students and the media at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
RoAnn Triana, Clark County School District chief human resources officer, addresses students an ...
RoAnn Triana, Clark County School District chief human resources officer, addresses students and the media at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Students and media listen to a speaker at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitme ...
Students and media listen to a speaker at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
This image looking west along Tropicana Avenue shows the 42 acre site, highlighted in blue. (Co ...
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
Las Vegas substitute teacher released after high school fight
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD retirees allowed to fill ‘critical’ teaching jobs
Las Vegas substitute teacher arrested after fight at high school
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2024 - 1:18 pm

The public school district that covers the Las Vegas Valley is launching a recruitment campaign that will primarily target teachers in California with digital video ads in the hopes of luring them to the relatively more affordable Southern Nevada, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The Clark County School District would ideally be able to hire another 1,400 teachers by the start of the next school year in the fall, said district spokesperson Tod Story, after a press conference in the Aggie Roberts Elementary School library in Henderson.

“We think within the western states, our starting salary of $54,000 is very competitive for teachers around the region,” Story said.

That starting pay is for new teachers just out of school, Story explained, adding that teachers with more experience and education would earn a higher starting salary.

“Based on their education and experience, they would start somewhere else on the salary scale commensurate with where they’re qualified,” Story said.

District officials, including interim superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, spoke to reporters in an elementary school library filled with fourth graders about the new hiring effort.

“You are the reason, you are the center of everything we do,” Larsen-Mitchell told the kids.

Larsen-Mitchell said she has worked in the school district since 1994, “which was the last year the district was fully staffed,” she said.

“We must strategically implement recruitment and retention efforts to ensure we have the very, very best candidates for our students,” Larsen-Mitchell said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Former Las Vegas teacher brutally beaten by student sues CCSD
recommend 2
CCSD retirees allowed to fill ‘critical’ teaching jobs
recommend 3
More pedestrians die in weekend crashes on Las Vegas Valley roads
recommend 4
Summerlin middle school repeats its title in Vocabulary Bowl
recommend 5
Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas will welcome new principal
recommend 6
Slain attorney Dennis Prince’s children: ‘His kids and his job were his entire life’