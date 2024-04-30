CCSD wants more teachers: ‘Starting salary of $54K is very competitive’

The public school district that covers the Las Vegas Valley is launching a recruitment campaign that will primarily target teachers in California.

Students and media listen to a speaker at a press conference announcing a new teacher recruitment campaign at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District would ideally be able to hire another 1,400 teachers by the start of the next school year in the fall, said district spokesperson Tod Story, after a press conference in the Aggie Roberts Elementary School library in Henderson.

“We think within the western states, our starting salary of $54,000 is very competitive for teachers around the region,” Story said.

That starting pay is for new teachers just out of school, Story explained, adding that teachers with more experience and education would earn a higher starting salary.

“Based on their education and experience, they would start somewhere else on the salary scale commensurate with where they’re qualified,” Story said.

District officials, including interim superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, spoke to reporters in an elementary school library filled with fourth graders about the new hiring effort.

“You are the reason, you are the center of everything we do,” Larsen-Mitchell told the kids.

Larsen-Mitchell said she has worked in the school district since 1994, “which was the last year the district was fully staffed,” she said.

“We must strategically implement recruitment and retention efforts to ensure we have the very, very best candidates for our students,” Larsen-Mitchell said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.