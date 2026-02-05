CCSD will have $50M less to fund schools next school year

District officials pointed to declining enrollment, lower birth rates and increased teacher compensation as reasons why hundreds of schools will see reduced budgets come August.

The Clark County School District will have about $50 million less to fund schools for the 2026-2027 school year, according to a fact sheet district officials released Tuesday.

A fact sheet from the district said 284 schools will see budget reductions next school year noted that more than 201 of those schools enrollment fall this year. It is currently unclear how many fewer jobs there will be in Clark County schools next school year as a result of the funding decreases; school budgets have not been finalized.

“We want to acknowledge that there are many good questions about the budget process. However, CCSD is at the beginning of its budget process, which will continue to evolve,” a district statement said. “CCSD will continue to provide support and guidance to school leaders as budgets are finalized.

The funding decline will lower the school district’s general fund, which sits at more than $3.9 billion as of December. About two-thirds of the money in the general fund is spent on employee salaries and benefits.

School principals must submit the first drafts of their 2026-2027 school year budgets on Thursday.

Why is there less funding?

The district’s fact sheet points to declining enrollment, lower birth rates and increased employee payroll costs as the primary reasons why schools will see less funding when the next school year begins.

The school district gets most of its money through Nevada’s Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, which allocates funds based on how many students are enrolled any given year. The state funded the school district at a base rate of $9,051 per student this school year, though additional funds are granted to support English language learners, at-risk students who need more support to graduate and gifted and talented students.

Most of those per-pupil funds are sent directly to schools so administrators can create their school budgets, the fact sheet said. But as enrollment numbers have dropped by over 43,000 students since the 2018-2019 school year, the school district has seen funding shrink to match the decline.

Both birth rates and total births in Clark County have trended downward since the mid-2000s. Over 30,000 babies were born in Clark County in 2007, compared with just over 24,000 in 2024, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Meanwhile, average total teacher compensation has risen. Teachers will earn an average total compensation of $129,350 next school year including benefits, up from the $105,609 in the 2023-2024 school year, according to the school district statement.

Impending staff cuts

Some school district employees said they’ve been told that their job will be eliminated after this school year.

Christina Radosevich, a seventh grade social studies teacher at Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts, said she and the jobs of four other teachers at the middle school, along with three support staff and one counselor, will be cut come August.

Radosevich said her principal informed staff that the school was in an $850,000 deficit last week. White Academy has 14 fewer students this school year than last, Nevada Department of Education data shows.

Though she’s taught social studies for eight years, Radosevich was told she’s the shortest-tenured teacher in the department and would have her job cut to help resolve the school’s deficit. With three young children, a husband and a house they bought near White Academy just last year, Radosevich said she’s started looking for other teaching roles, including at charter and private schools.

“We’ve got bills to pay,” Radosevich said. “It would be a lovely world if I could stay home with the kids, but that’s not what it is. I would rather do a job that I love.”

Rancho High School counselor Elsa Ringgenberg said the school’s principal informed her on Tuesday that she’d be out of a job after this school year. Rancho saw enrollment fall by 107 students since last school year, according to state data.

Ringgenberg said she moved to Las Vegas from Austin, Texas, in July 2024 for a better-paying counseling job and to be closer to family. Budget reductions that will cut her job this summer have left her confused as to why her position was eliminated.

“I’m really upset, but I guess there is nothing that I can do,” Ringgenberg said. “(The principal) just looked at me in the eyes and said, ‘You’re not coming back next year.’”

Ringgenberg added that she was told Rancho will also be losing an assistant principal due to budget reductions.

Budgets not finalized

Current school district employees will be allowed to remain in their position for the rest of the school year, according to the district’s fact sheet. To help ensure positions are available for current employees, the school district said it has implemented a temporary hiring freeze on outside employees.

Alex Shelton, spokesperson for the Clark County Education Association, said the teacher’s union cannot comment on the impending school budget decreases until the budget process is completed.

“When all schools budgets are finalized, as well as any adjustments CCSD makes in Central administration, we will then have a clear picture of the situation,” Shelton said.

Jeremy Heckler, president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada and librarian at McWilliams Elementary School, said some of his union members have expressed uncertainty about how they may be affected by the budget decreases.

“The budget and how we’re going to fund our kids should be a major priority for the school district to make sure every one of our students has the best education possible,” Heckler said.

