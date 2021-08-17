CCSD will pay subs a stipend of up to $1,000 amid teacher shortage

The stipend amount is based on how many days a substitute works during the first quarter of the school year, which began Aug. 9 and continues through Oct. 8.

The Clark County School District will pay a stipend of up to $1,000 to any licensed substitute teacher who works at a school for at least 15 days during first quarter.

The one-time incentive is based on how many days a substitute works during the first quarter of the school year, which began Aug. 9 and continues through Oct. 8, the district said Monday in a post on Twitter.

Substitutes who work 15 to 24 days will receive a $250 stipend, 25 to 34 days will receive $500, 35 to 38 days will receive $750 and 39 to 44 days will receive $1,000.

The new incentive program applies to all licensed substitute teachers, including those who fill day-to-day or long-term vacancies, either for in-person or distance education classes.

Substitute teachers who meet the criteria will receive their bonus in November, the district said, noting it will track eligibility based on completed assignments.

The school district is facing a shortage of employees, including both licensed teachers and support staff.

As of Tuesday, 823 licensed or certified job positions were listed on the district’s hiring website. There also was a listing seeking substitute teaching applications.

The school district has about 4,000 substitute teachers in its pool, it said via email Tuesday to the Review-Journal.

“The Substitute Incentive Program provides new and current substitute teachers with an opportunity for additional compensation for their hard work and commitment to students as we work to ensure adequate staffing at our schools,” the district said.

The Washoe County School District, which has about 62,000 students in the Reno area, is also providing incentives for substitute teachers, but for those who work a significant number of days.

The initiative is for the whole school year and those who qualify will receive a lump sum payment at the end of the school year.

Substitutes who work 120-150 days will receive a bonus of $10 per day, according to information provided by the school district.

Those who work 151-170 days will receive $20 per day and those who work more than 171 days will get $30 per day.

