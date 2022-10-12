CCSD working with consultant on bidding equity study

The Clark County School District is contracting with Keen Independent Research for a “2023 Disparity Study,” which will be completed this spring.

Clark County School Board of Trustees member Irene Cepeda participates in a Clark County School District meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday that it contracted with a national consulting firm for a study about equity for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses in bidding for contracts.

The school district contracted with Keen Independent Research for a “2023 Disparity Study,” which will be completed this spring.

It will examine “district contracts and marketplace conditions to determine if any disparities exist in the utilization of diverse firms,” according to a news release.

“We want to ensure that qualified businesses have equitable opportunities to compete and contract with CCSD for providing goods and services,” School Board President Irene Cepeda said in the release. “Our women-owned, small, and minority-owned businesses must have a level playing field when it comes to providing for our schools and students.”

The news release didn’t include information about how much the study will cost or when the contract was signed.

“The results of this study will inform us if CCSD procurement opportunities are available to all businesses and how we can ensure fair outcomes for small, minority, and women-owned businesses,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release. “I look forward to reviewing the study’s findings and ensuring that District practices align with our values.”

The district said Keen Independent Research has performed more than 200 similar disparity studies, including for other Nevada school districts, UNLV, local and state municipalities.

Local businesses and trade associations will be interviewed by Ericka Aviles Consulting, as well as SW Marketing and Consulting, according to the release.

Customer Research International will conduct surveys this fall by phone to identify companies that are interested in contracts with the school district, the release said.

For more information about the study or to provide input, visit keenindependent.com/ccsddisparitystudy2023.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.