CCSDPD officer dies while on duty

A Clark County School District police officer died Wednesday while on duty, the district announced.

The officer, whose name hadn’t yet been released Wednesday afternoon, died due to an apparent medical episode, school district Superintendent Jesus Jara announced in a statement.

“With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of a Clark County School District Police Department officer,” Jara’s statement said. “This officer’s impact on our students, schools, and community is remembered fondly. Their time with us as a CCSDPD officer will not be soon forgotten.”

The statement said the officer’s name will be released after his family is notified.

