CCSD’s chief of staff gets Florida superintendent job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 5:31 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Tuesday that its chief of staff is leaving to take a job as a superintendent in Florida.

Christopher Bernier was hired as the leader of The School District of Lee County in Fort Myers, Florida, which has more than 90,000 students. It’s unknown yet when he’ll start his new job.

The Lee County School Board selected Bernier as superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday.

Bernier has been chief of staff for the Clark County School District since July 2019. In a news release, the school district said it will begin a search for his replacement.

“As our Chief of Staff, Dr. Bernier dedicated himself to ensuring students of the Clark County School District receive a high-quality education,” Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a news release. “We will miss him and his commitment to this community and the expertise he provided. I am confident that the students of Lee County will benefit tremendously from his wealth of knowledge, educational expertise, and quality leadership skills.”

Before coming to Las Vegas, Bernier worked for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida from 1987 to 2019, beginning as a teacher and working his way up to becoming associate superintendent.

That is the same school district where Jara was previously deputy superintendent before starting as Clark County superintendent in 2018.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

