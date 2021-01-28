CCSD’s Jara provides more detail on school reopening

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara provided an update Thursday on the district’s plan to return preschool through third grade students to classrooms.

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a press conference outside of CCSD administrative building as John Vellardita, left, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, looks on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara provided an update Thursday on the district’s plan to return preschool through third grade students to classrooms on March 1 for some in-person instruction.

Parents will have the option of sending students in those grade levels back to school buildings under a hybrid model, the district said late Wednesday in a memo to employees and parents.

“Throughout the second semester, the district will work to transition additional grade levels to the hybrid instructional model; however, there is currently no timeline for this transition,” the memo said.

Teachers and other school employees who are needed to support hybrid learning will report to work sites Feb. 22, according to the memo.

Earlier this month, the School Board approved allowing small groups of students in all grades the option of coming to campuses for academic and mental health interventions. But there’s no timeline yet for when schools will submit plans to do so.

The school district — which has about 315,000 students and 42,000 employees — has operated under 100 percent distance learning since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has faced pressure to start reopening school buildings.

