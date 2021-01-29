CCSD’s Jara to deliver State of Schools address — WATCH LIVE
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will deliver a virtual 2021 State of the Schools address at 8 a.m. Friday.
The year since Jara’s 2020 address has been tumultuous, with schools around the country shutting their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CCSD, which has lagged behind many other large school districts in returning students to classrooms is working toward a March 1 reopening for preschool and early elementary students.
Jara’s address will include “a discussion of working together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and progress toward a return to the classroom,” according to a memo from the district Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
