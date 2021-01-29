CCSD’s Jara to deliver State of Schools address — WATCH LIVE

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will deliver a virtual 2021 State of the Schools address at 8 a.m. Friday.

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, reads his notes as he prepares to speak at a press conference outside of CCSD administrative building, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will deliver a virtual 2021 State of the Schools address at 8 a.m. Friday.

You can watch his remarks live in the player below.

The year since Jara’s 2020 address has been tumultuous, with schools around the country shutting their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCSD, which has lagged behind many other large school districts in returning students to classrooms is working toward a March 1 reopening for preschool and early elementary students.

Jara’s address will include “a discussion of working together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and progress toward a return to the classroom,” according to a memo from the district Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.