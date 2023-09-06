94°F
Education

CCSD’s Northeast Career and Technical Academy celebrates opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 1:37 pm
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara speaks to Northeast Career and Technical Academy students ...
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara speaks to Northeast Career and Technical Academy students during a special welcome assembly for staff and students, on Monday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Northeast Career and Technical Academy — the Clark County School District’s newest magnet school — held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Wednesday.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales, two North Las Vegas city council members and school Principal Ryan Cordia were expected to be in attendance at the school on West Dorrell Lane in North Las Vegas.

The school opened in August, and currently has about 700 students in ninth and 10th grades.

The school offers 10 programs: advanced computer science, architectural design, automotive technology, business management, construction technology, cybersecurity, energy technology, human and social services, medical professions, and teaching and training.

It’s the first school in Nevada that’s using a competency-based learning model. Students progress through their core classes — like English, math, science and social studies — at their own pace.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

