CCSD’s preschool interest form now open

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An interest form is now open for parents who want their child to attend a free Clark County School District preschool program next school year.

Parents must complete the form in order to have their child placed on an interest and/or waiting list, the district said in a news release.

The district offers more than 13,000 preschool seats in about 600 early childhood education programs. Most are half-day programs, but there’s a limited number of full-day programs.

Children must be 3 years old before Aug. 1 and cannot be eligible for kindergarten enrollment. Parents must transport their child to and from school.

If a student is selected, they’ll be offered an available seat at their zoned school or at the closest school with an opening.

Students will be placed on a waiting list if there are no openings at nearby schools.

A lottery will be conducted to select students by May 31 if there are more applicants than available seats. Parents will be notified in early June and will receive instructions about how to register.

If a child is placed on a waiting list, parents will be notified when there’s an available seat. Students will be placed in preschool programs until May 9, 2025.

For more information or to fill out the interest form, visit ssd.ccsd.net/early-childhood-department.

