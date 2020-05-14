Celebrities pitch in for online graduation ceremonies

The I’m Still Graduating celebration is intended to salute high school and college graduates around the world.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You’ve been doing basically everything else at home for the past two months. Why should graduation be any different?

The media site Her Campus is hosting a virtual ceremony Friday to salute high school and college graduates around the world.

The livestream will include Eva Longoria, Kenneth Cole, Margaret Cho, Billie Jean King and former presidential candidates Andrew Yang and John Kasich among the celebrity speakers.

Artists including Liam Payne, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney and Grouplove will perform.

Not to be left out, members of the Class of 2020 from around the country will deliver speeches and performances.

The I’m Still Graduating celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and will stream for free at ImStillGraduating.com.