Charter high school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside to close

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school, will close its high school at the end of this year.

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, will close its high school at the end of this year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Democracy Prep cheerleaders pump up their team during a girls high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Democracy Prep on Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, will close its high school at the end of this year.

The decision was made at a school board meeting Tuesday night. The board didn’t immediately respond to a Las Vegas Review-Journal request for comment Wednesday morning.

The local school, which serves elementary students through high schoolers, is part of a national network that also has campuses in New York and Texas.

In a letter to parents, Natasha Trivers — CEO for Democracy Prep Public Schools — wrote that the school board had made the “incredibly hard decision” to close the high school “in an effort to preserve and strengthen the longevity of the elementary and middle school programs.”

“This is a difficult and challenging situation and we want you to know that our greatest priority is ensuring you are all well-supported during the transfer process,” she wrote.

The school has every aspiration of offering a high school program in the future, but it can’t until there’s a larger pool of students in the kindergarten through eighth grade program, she wrote, noting that likely won’t happen for several years.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria to discuss the decision and provide student transfer resources.

A series of student meetings will be held on Friday, as well as additional family office hours on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.