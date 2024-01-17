55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Charter high school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside to close

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 11:40 am
 
Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, ...
Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, will close its high school at the end of this year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Democracy Prep cheerleaders pump up their team during a girls high school basketball game again ...
Democracy Prep cheerleaders pump up their team during a girls high school basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Democracy Prep on Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus, a public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside, will close its high school at the end of this year.

The decision was made at a school board meeting Tuesday night. The board didn’t immediately respond to a Las Vegas Review-Journal request for comment Wednesday morning.

The local school, which serves elementary students through high schoolers, is part of a national network that also has campuses in New York and Texas.

In a letter to parents, Natasha Trivers — CEO for Democracy Prep Public Schools — wrote that the school board had made the “incredibly hard decision” to close the high school “in an effort to preserve and strengthen the longevity of the elementary and middle school programs.”

“This is a difficult and challenging situation and we want you to know that our greatest priority is ensuring you are all well-supported during the transfer process,” she wrote.

The school has every aspiration of offering a high school program in the future, but it can’t until there’s a larger pool of students in the kindergarten through eighth grade program, she wrote, noting that likely won’t happen for several years.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria to discuss the decision and provide student transfer resources.

A series of student meetings will be held on Friday, as well as additional family office hours on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
4
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
5
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Judge threatens to boot Trump from courtroom over loud talking
Judge threatens to boot Trump from courtroom over loud talking
Former GOP treasurer announces bid for Congress
Former GOP treasurer announces bid for Congress
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
Classic rockers switching venues in Las Vegas return
Classic rockers switching venues in Las Vegas return
Esther’s Kitchen reveals opening date for new downtown location
Esther’s Kitchen reveals opening date for new downtown location